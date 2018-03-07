Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zimbabwe's exclusive footwear firm
The Courteney Boot Company is one of the world's most exclusive footwear firms.
Making safari boots and shoes, the Zimbabwean firm produces just 18 pairs of shoes per day, but has fans around the world.
Video journalist: Taurai Maduna
-
07 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window