Selling classic British style to Asia
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Selling classic British style to China needs new marketing

Gieves & Hawkes - one of Britain's oldest and most respected tailors - has made a big move into China. But to get attention there, it had to revolutionize its marketing strategy. Nick Keyte is Gieves and Hawkes' managing director.

  • 12 Mar 2018
Go to next video: 'Obsess about your customers'