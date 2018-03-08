The flying car costing nearly £300,000

Media player
Would you buy a flying car that costs nearly £300,000?
As Dutch company Pal-V unveils its flying car gyrocopter at the Geneva motor show, we ask if the dream of flying cars for all could ever become a reality. Or will they remain toys for the rich, superseded by sky taxis that can fly autonomously?
Theo Leggett reports from Geneva.
Video by Peter Page.
08 Mar 2018
