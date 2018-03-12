The factory saved by slime

Media player
How slime turned around the fate of a glue factory
The fad for 2017's biggest craze shows little sign of declining and continues to have an impact – in one case turning around the fortunes of a French factory.
Cléopatre near Tours has made sticky glue for nearly 100 years and 18 years ago it almost went under.
Now, thanks to slime, its turnover is measured in the millions.
12 Mar 2018
