The power of cold air

Highview Power Storage is using tried and tested technology to store energy in an innovative way.

It cools air down to around minus 200 Celsius, where it becomes liquid.

When power is required, the process begins to release that stored energy.

This is part of the BBC's Disruptors series. You can read the full article here.

Producer: Adrienne Murray; Video editor: Sara Hegarty; Camera: Nick Woolley