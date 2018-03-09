Rebooting Zimbabwe's textile industry

Video

Textile manufacturing was once an important industry in Zimbabwe. But the clothing lines became uncompetitive in the face of cheap imports, which flooded the market.

David Whitehead Textiles used to supply most of the country's fabric, before it was forced to close in 2016. But after receiving a bailout from Zimbabwe's central bank it has resumed some of its operations.

The BBC's Taurai Maduna travelled to Chegutu, a town 100km west of the capital Harare, to find out more.