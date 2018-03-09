Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigeria's dessert-inspired beauty products
When she realised her traditional beauty products were causing her problems, Nigerian entrepreneur Blondie Okpuzor decided to make dessert-inspired treats for her skin.
The BBC's Africa Business Report visited her in Lagos to find out more.
-
09 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window