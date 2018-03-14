Media player
The reusable nappy company with big ambitions
Mexican business Ecopipo exports its fabric, washable nappies around the world.
The business was founded back in 2009 by female entrepreneur Ixchel Anaya after she didn't want to buy disposable nappies, but couldn't find any reusable nappies she liked.
14 Mar 2018
