Why Toys R Us couldn't be sold

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Toys R Us administrator explains why the company was too difficult to sell
Simon Thomas, from Moorfields, the administrator for Toys R Us, explains why the complex nature of the business made it almost impossible to sell off.
-
14 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-43401683/toys-r-us-administrator-explains-why-the-company-was-too-difficult-to-sellRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window