Trouble for High Street restaurants

Why are High Street restaurants in trouble?
Recently, there's been a spate of high street restaurants, like Prezzo and Jamie's Italian announcing branch closures. Why are they going through such hard times?
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
16 Mar 2018
