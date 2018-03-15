Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trial shifts 'took advantage of me'
Meghan Wright from Edinburgh says that trial shifts at Nando's and a supermarket creche took advantage of her inexperience at the time and of her wanting paid work.
She tells the BBC's Nina Warhurst that the experience left her feeling "demotivated".
Nando's said: "Whilst these trials are unpaid we will always offer a meal and feedback.”
15 Mar 2018
