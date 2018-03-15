Unilever boss: HQ move not over Brexit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Unilever boss Paul Polman: HQ move not over Brexit

Unilever's chief executive, Paul Polman, has told the BBC why the firm chose Rotterdam over London for its new main headquarters.

He denied that the move was prompted by the UK's decision to leave the EU.

  • 15 Mar 2018