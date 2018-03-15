Unilever boss: HQ move not over Brexit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Unilever boss Paul Polman: HQ move not over Brexit
Unilever's chief executive, Paul Polman, has told the BBC why the firm chose Rotterdam over London for its new main headquarters.
He denied that the move was prompted by the UK's decision to leave the EU.
-
15 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window