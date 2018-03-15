The firm turning plastic into oil
UK company Recycling Technologies has developed a machine that can treat usually unrecyclable plastics and break them down into oil. The oil can then be sold back to industry for fuel or to create more plastics.

Chief executive Adrian Griffiths hopes to sell his machine around the world.

Reporter: Vivienne Nunis

Video: Peter Page

  • 15 Mar 2018