Vanilla farmer: 'Timing is everything'
In Mauritius almost 90% of cultivated land is dedicated to sugarcane farming. However, some farmers have also started investing in the more exclusive, luxury crop of vanilla.

The BBC's Lerato Mbele went to see how vanilla is farmed and spoke to specialist Charlotte Daguenet about the challenges of producing the perfect pod.

  • 16 Mar 2018
