Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Making model boats in Mauritius
A family of entrepreneurs in Mauritius have built on their passion for the sea and turned their hands to making models of boats and yachts.
The BBC's Africa Business Report went along to the Historic Marine workshop to find out more.
-
16 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window