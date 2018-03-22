De La Rue boss: Passport decision 'shocking'

Media player
De La Rue boss says passport decision 'shocking'
Martin Sutherland, chief executive of the security printing firm, De La Rue, tells BBC Breakfast losing the post-Brexit passport printing contract was a shock.
22 Mar 2018
