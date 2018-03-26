'We're drinking less, but better'
'People are drinking less, but better quality'

Ten years ago, William Chase was wondering what to do with the potato crop from his Herefordshire farm. He hit on the idea of making potato-based gin and vodka. But the challenge was how to break into a market dominated by huge brands like Smirnoff, while selling at double their prices.

  • 26 Mar 2018
