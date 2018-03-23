SA's lucrative funeral insurance industry
Laying your loved ones to rest is big business in South Africa. The funeral insurance industry is valued at nearly half a billion dollars and people are spending large sums on items such as caskets and tombstones. As the financial burden on surviving relatives increases, many are putting money aside for extravagant arrangements.

The BBC's Vumani Mkhize reports.

  • 23 Mar 2018
