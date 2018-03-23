SA's lucrative funeral insurance industry

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Africa's lucrative funeral insurance industry
Laying your loved ones to rest is big business in South Africa. The funeral insurance industry is valued at nearly half a billion dollars and people are spending large sums on items such as caskets and tombstones. As the financial burden on surviving relatives increases, many are putting money aside for extravagant arrangements.
The BBC's Vumani Mkhize reports.
-
23 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window