WTO's Azevedo: We want to avoid trade war

The Director General of the World Trade Organization Roberto Azevedo has told Stephen Sackur that President Trump's recent moves to impose trade tariffs are "a problem" and "no-one believes this is something minor".

Mr Azevedo said negotiations were on-going. "We want to avoid the war," he said.

President Trump has signed a proclamation authorising tariffs on foreign imports of aluminium and steel and has also said the US would place $60bn (£42.5bn) worth of tariffs on Chinese goods.

