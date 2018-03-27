Nestle claims world-first with reduced sugar chocolate
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nestle 'restructures' Milkybar to cut sugar

Nestle is claiming a world first by "restructuring" the sugar it uses in its confectionery. It has produced a white chocolate bar with 30% less sugar than its usual Milkybar brand.

The government wants manufacturers to cut the amount of sugar in snacks by 20% by 2020.

This video first appeared on BBC Breakfast.

  • 27 Mar 2018