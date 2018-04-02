Media player
Why your pay packet could soon get a little bit smaller
This month new workplace pension contributions are about to go up. That could lead to an average monthly pay packet being £15 smaller. Will that make people opt out, and miss out on a possible retirement income? Simon Gompertz went to a macaroon bakery to find out more.
02 Apr 2018
