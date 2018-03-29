Video

Shruti Gandhi was born in India and moved to the US as a young woman. Having worked as an engineer for tech companies like IBM and Samsung, she started her own venture capital firm, investing in tech ideas to solve the world's big problems.

The venture capital world is heavily dominated by men, and Shruti feels her home country has a better attitude towards women in the workplace than the West.

Video produced by Ellen Tsang.

Hear more on the tech and culture of San Francisco on The Arts Hour On Tour from BBC World Service.