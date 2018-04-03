The drone school really taking off
Ivory Coast's biggest power provider - the Ivorian Electricity Company (CIE) - is training drone pilots to inspect electricity pylons.

The BBC's Matthew Davies went to the drone academy in Abidjan to hear how the drones are dramatically reducing the firm's maintenance costs.

