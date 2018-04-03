Media player
The drone school really taking off
Ivory Coast's biggest power provider - the Ivorian Electricity Company (CIE) - is training drone pilots to inspect electricity pylons.
The BBC's Matthew Davies went to the drone academy in Abidjan to hear how the drones are dramatically reducing the firm's maintenance costs.
03 Apr 2018
