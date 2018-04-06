Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Airbus builds a new super-transporter
Airbus is building a new super-transporter, the Beluga XL, an aircraft capable of carrying wings and other parts from its factories for assembly at its base in Toulouse.
Airbus already has an existing aircraft but says with rising output it needs an ever bigger transporter.
06 Apr 2018
