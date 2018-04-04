Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK car industry 'will get good Brexit deal' says minister
Business secretary Greg Clark says he is "very confident" the government will get a good Brexit deal for the UK car industry.
However, he tells BBC business editor Simon Jack that Brexit negotiations are ongoing, "so it's not possible to say with certainty what the outcome is going to be".
-
04 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-43640732/uk-car-industry-will-get-good-brexit-deal-says-ministerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window