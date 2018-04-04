UK car industry 'will get good Brexit deal'
Business secretary Greg Clark says he is "very confident" the government will get a good Brexit deal for the UK car industry.

However, he tells BBC business editor Simon Jack that Brexit negotiations are ongoing, "so it's not possible to say with certainty what the outcome is going to be".

