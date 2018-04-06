Million dollar idea: Blue jeans
How blue jeans became a million dollar idea

It's estimated that on any one day, half the people on Earth are wearing blue jeans. No wonder: they're hard-wearing, and they've come to be a symbol of youth and coolness. But who came up with this modern style of denim trousers? Aaron Heslehurst tells all.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 06 Apr 2018
