'I can make better doors here in Rwanda'

'I can manufacture better doors here in Rwanda'
A civil engineer by training, entrepreneur Patrick Dufitimana noticed that much of the wooden furniture used in Rwanda's construction and home building market was imported. So he decided to set up his own business.
Africa Business Report visited him in the Rwandan capital of Kigali to find out more.
06 Apr 2018
