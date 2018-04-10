How to make millions in your teens

Video

Meet the teenage entrepreneurs making millions between them.

Kate and Annie Madden, 17 and 16, produce supplements to prevent stomach ulcers in horses. It is used by five royal families.

Akshay Ruparelia, 19, has an online estate agency valued at £12m. Henry Patterson is 15 and his children’s books and merchandise sell in 60 countries.

Produced by Phoebe Keane