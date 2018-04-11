What's the future of flying?
Video

How airlines are changing our onboard experience

We all know what flying feels like today but what about the cabin of tomorrow? After years without much of an improvement, our onboard experience now looks to be set for an upgrade. Aaron Heslehurst takes a look at how cruising at 35,000 ft is likely to change.

