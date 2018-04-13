How Didi Chuxing plans to conquer the world
How China's ride-hailing giant plans to conquer the world

In his first TV interview with foreign media, Cheng Wei tells the BBC's Karishma Vaswani about his plans to take Didi Chuxing global.

  • 13 Apr 2018