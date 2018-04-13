How Didi Chuxing plans to conquer the world

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How China's ride-hailing giant plans to conquer the world
In his first TV interview with foreign media, Cheng Wei tells the BBC's Karishma Vaswani about his plans to take Didi Chuxing global.
Filmed by Jone Chang. Produced & edited by Christine Hah.
-
13 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-43737682/how-china-s-ride-hailing-giant-plans-to-conquer-the-worldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window