'Some bottles could be reused 70 times'

'Some of our bottles could be reused 70 times'
UK dairy firms say they've seen an increase in demand for glass milk bottles, amid concern over plastic waste. Chris Austin, of Lanchester Dairies, told the BBC that his firm has seen a significant change in the past six months.
12 Apr 2018
