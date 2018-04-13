'We make wooden sunglasses from offcuts'

Media player
'We handmake wooden sunglasses from offcuts'
A small-scale manufacturer in Cape Town is taking recycled paper and offcut timber and turning them into over 80 varieties of wooden sunglasses.
The BBC's Africa Business Report went along to meet Alistair Barnes, founder of Ballo, to find out more.
13 Apr 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window