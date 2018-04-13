Media player
Lagos protests over state tax increases
Residents of the Nigerian city of Lagos have been protesting about a controversial tax increase by the state government. Annual charges on property have been increased by more than 200% (although subsequently slashed by up to 50% for commercial properties).
Nigeria continues to recover from recession and residents say that any increase will prove crippling for the city.
