Tim Martin: 'People on social media feel they can't get off it because they're addicted'
JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin has told the BBC that it would be a "catastrophe" if his chain of pubs has to return to social media in the future.
"In politics and in business, people vastly overestimate the importance of social media," he said. "The people who are on social media feel they can't get off it because they're addicted."
16 Apr 2018
