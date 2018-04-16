Why Wetherspoon quit social media

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why Wetherspoon has quit social media
Pub chain Wetherspoon has announced it has closed its Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.
The BBC looks at the difference this will make to its business.
-
16 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window