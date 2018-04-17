Media player
'Renting is cheaper' as house prices 'too ridiculous'
A third of the millennial generation will never be able to afford their own home, according to research for the Resolution Foundation think tank.
Leah Wilson told the Today programme that people her age are "caught in a cycle" of renting and cannot save up because "prices are just too ridiculous" to consider buying a house.
17 Apr 2018
