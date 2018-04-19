Media player
The office where the average age of employees is just 25
BBC Radio 5 live has been speaking to Social Chain, where the average age of employees is 25.
The digital marketing company staff say they talk about a "life-life" balance, rather than a work life balance.
Filmed and edited by Elisabeth Mahy
19 Apr 2018
