Is this the youngest office in the UK?
The office where the average age of employees is just 25

BBC Radio 5 live has been speaking to Social Chain, where the average age of employees is 25.

The digital marketing company staff say they talk about a "life-life" balance, rather than a work life balance.

  • 19 Apr 2018
