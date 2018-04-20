Africa's newest airline partnership
Video

New partner to help Zambia's airline get off the ground

Ethiopian Airlines has recently signed a deal with Zambia to rebuild its national airline, after 20 years without one.

From the Zambian capital, Lusaka, the BBC's Kennedy Gondwe has more.

