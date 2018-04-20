'Our privately-owned airport is expanding'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rampa Rammopo: 'Our privately-owned airport is expanding'

Lanseria in South Africa is the country’s only privately-owned and run airport. It's the country's fourth-largest but it has big ambitions.

The BBC's Africa Business Report spent some time with the chief executive, Rampa Rammopo.

  • 20 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Will Africa's open skies project take off?