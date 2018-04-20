Brexit uncertainty could delay interest rate rise
The governor of the Bank of England has said that an interest rate rise is "likely" this year, but any increases will be gradual.

Mark Carney told the BBC major decisions had to be taken on Brexit, including on the detail of the implementation period and the shape of a final deal.

