Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Solar farm means 'I can breathe more easily', says ex-miner
How a Chinese company turned a mining disaster into the world's biggest floating solar farm and transformed the lives of coal miners in the area.
Part of our series Taking the Temperature which focuses on the battle against climate change, and the people and ideas making a difference.
Video producer: Justin Mills. Location producer: Liang Yan.
-
24 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-43881280/solar-farm-means-i-can-breathe-more-easily-says-ex-minerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window