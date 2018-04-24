Solar farm means 'I can breathe more easily'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Solar farm means 'I can breathe more easily', says ex-miner

How a Chinese company turned a mining disaster into the world's biggest floating solar farm and transformed the lives of coal miners in the area.

Part of our series Taking the Temperature which focuses on the battle against climate change, and the people and ideas making a difference.

Video producer: Justin Mills. Location producer: Liang Yan.

  • 24 Apr 2018