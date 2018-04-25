Boohoo 'capitalises' on shift to online shopping
Online fashion firm Boohoo has seen a big jump in full-year sales and profits.

Retail analyst Sofie Willmott, of Global Data, told the BBC the company had capitalised on the shift in spending habits, as well as evolving its offer to include sportswear, menswear and children's wear.

