Million dollar idea: Tea bags
Britons may have initially reacted with horror when tea bags were invented by accident in America, but now 96% of British tea drinkers use them - and the business is worth $12bn (£8.6bn) globally a year.
Video journalist: Peter Page
27 Apr 2018
