Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Seeking a silent retreat from urban life
These days a digital detox is not nearly enough for city dwellers glued to computers, screens and devices.
Silent retreats are proving to be an increasingly popular form of escape from the stresses and noise of urban life.
Reporter: Rebecca Henschke, Camera: Haryo Wirawan, Series Producer: Pamela Parker.
-
30 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window