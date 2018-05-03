Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
High tea on the high seas, British style
Cunard, one of the oldest cruise lines in the world, is focusing on selling a little bit of royal glamour in Asia. Its luxury liner, Queen Mary 2, is proving to be a hit with Asian travellers.
Reporting by Sarah Toms, Series Producer: Pamela Parker
-
03 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window