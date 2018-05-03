High tea on the high seas: British style
Cunard, one of the oldest cruise lines in the world, is focusing on selling a little bit of royal glamour in Asia. Its luxury liner, Queen Mary 2, is proving to be a hit with Asian travellers.

Reporting by Sarah Toms, Series Producer: Pamela Parker

  • 03 May 2018
