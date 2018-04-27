Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Will Ethiopians take to Pizza Hut?
The American food chain Pizza Hut has opened two outlets in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, becoming the first major international fast food franchise to set up in the country.
But will Ethiopians take to Western fast foods? The BBC's Emmanuel Igunza reports.
-
27 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window