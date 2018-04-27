Oil discovery besets Malawi fishermen
Malawi, Tanzania and Mozambique all claim parts of Africa's third largest lake - Lake Malawi - but the situation has been made worse by the discovery of oil in a contested section of the lake. The BBC's Vumani Mkhize talks to local fishing communities, who are worried about the impact that drilling for oil will have on their livelihoods.

  • 27 Apr 2018
