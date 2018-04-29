Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Caravans making a comeback
Cathy Chamberlain is one of the world’s first female caravan designers. A solicitor without experience in manufacture or design, she decided to turn her hand to caravans after a rainy camping weekend.
Video journalist: Hannah Gelbart
See more at CEO Secrets
-
29 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window