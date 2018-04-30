Sainsbury's and Asda 'will invest in prices'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sainsbury's boss says merged firm 'will invest in prices'

Sainsbury's chief executive, Mike Coupe, told the BBC a merged Sainsbury's and Asda would be able to negotiate better buying terms with large suppliers. That would allow them to bring down the prices of some everyday goods by 10% in both chains.

  • 30 Apr 2018
Go to next video: The first 'plastic-free' supermarket aisle