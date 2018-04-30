Sainsbury's and Asda 'will invest in prices'

Media player
Sainsbury's boss says merged firm 'will invest in prices'
Sainsbury's chief executive, Mike Coupe, told the BBC a merged Sainsbury's and Asda would be able to negotiate better buying terms with large suppliers. That would allow them to bring down the prices of some everyday goods by 10% in both chains.
30 Apr 2018
