TSB chief executive grilled by MPs

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
TSB chief executive Paul Pester grilled by MPs
TSB chief executive Paul Pester was grilled by MPs on the Treasury Select Committee about when normal service will resume for its customers.
However, he says he cannot be precise about when the bank's IT problems will be fully resolved.
-
02 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window